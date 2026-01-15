UGC NET Answer Key 2025 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, raise objections till January 17

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET December 2025 examination can check and download the provisional key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The objection window has also opened on the official website. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is January 17, 2026. The last date of payment of processing fee is January 17, 2026.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key will have to pay ₹200/- as processing fee for each objection raised. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.