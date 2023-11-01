News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December 2023: Correction window opens at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, link here

UGC NET December 2023: Correction window opens at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 01, 2023 12:27 PM IST

UGC NET December 2023 correction window opens at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link to make changes is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for UGC NET December 2023 on November 1, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the correction window can do it through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The window to make changes will remain opened till November 3, 2023. To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to make changes in UGC NET December 2023 application form 

UGC NET December 2023: How to make changes

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on UGC NET December 2023 registration link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your application form will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the application form and make the necessary changes.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The admit card will be released on first week of December and exam city announcement will be made in the last week of November 2023. The result will be announced on January 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

