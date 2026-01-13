UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key release date announced, check here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the release date of UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of NTA UGC NET at UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the provisional answer key will be released by January 15, 2026.

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: How to download To download the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, upon display of the provisional answer key(s), candidates will be able to view the question paper along with their recorded responses and will be provided an opportunity to submit representations, as per the prescribed process, within the notified schedule. The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- per answer key challenged, as processing fee which is non-refundable. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

All representations received during the notified period will be examined by subject experts, and the final answer key and results will be prepared accordingly.

UGC NET December exam was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA UGC NET.