The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the official notification for UGC NET June 2025 examination on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the examination can now submit their applications on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2025 notification is out, Candidates can apply now at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply is May 7, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.

As per the official schedule, the last date for payment of online examination fee is May 8, 2025 till 11:59 PM.

Also read: NEET PG notification 2025 out at natboard.edu.in, applications begin from April 17, exam on June 15; check key dates

The window to make corrections in particulars will be open from May 9 to May 10, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.

Other dates such as publication of exam city slips and admit cars will be intimated later, the NTA said.

Notably, the UGC NET June 2025 examination is tentatively scheduled for June 21 to June 30, 2025.

Also read: 'Deserves to shut down': Delhi HC pulls up Delhi Public School Dwarka for treating students with 'indignity'

Application fee:

Unreserved category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹1150, General-EWS/OBC-NCL category candidates will have to pay ₹600, and ST/SC and third gender category candidates will need to pay ₹325.

The application fee can be paid by using Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

It may be mentioned here that the UGC NET June 2025 examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The test paper will consist of two sections, both the section will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions.

Also read: BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2025 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to download here

Paper 1 will consist of 50 questions and the total marks will be 100. Whereas Paper 2 will include 100 questions for 200 marks. The total duration of the examination is 3 hours.

Each question will carry two marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get two marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. Additionally, no marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for review.

UGC NET June 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for UGC NET June 2025:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “UGC-NET June-2025: Click Here to Register/Login.” Enter your credentials to register yourself and login. Fill in the application form, pay the application fee, and submit it. Review and submit your application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET.