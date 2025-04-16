BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2025 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to download here

The Board of School Education Haryana has declared the BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2025. Candidates who took the Diploma in Elementary Education examinations Special, Mercy Chance, Re-Appear, Fresh Exam July-2024 can check and download their results from the official website at bseh.org.in. BSEH D.El.Ed Results 2025 has been declared at bseh.org.in. The direct link to download is given here.

To download the results, candidates will need to select their admission year and enter their roll number in the space provided.

After downloading the results, candidates should ensure the marksheet contains important details like Candidate's name, Roll Number, Year of Admission, Qualification Status and more.

In case of any inconsistencies, the same must be brought to the notice of the BSEH.

BSEH D.El.Ed Results 2025: How to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results

1 Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

2. On the home page, go to the "Results" tab.

3. Choose your D.El.Ed exam type.

4. Enter the required details and click on submit.

5. Check your result displayed on the screen.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.