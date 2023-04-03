UKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 releasing on April 15, know how to download
Apr 03, 2023 04:59 PM IST
UKPSC Civil Judge hall tickets will be out on April 15 at psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Judicial Service Civil Judge prelim exam 2023 on April 15. The candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
UKPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 will be held on April 30 (Sunday), 13 districts.
UKPSC admit card 2023: Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
Next, click on the admit card link
Login using the Application number and date of birth
UKPSC Forest Guard admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
