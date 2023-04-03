Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 releasing on April 15, know how to download

UKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 releasing on April 15, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2023 04:59 PM IST

UKPSC Civil Judge hall tickets will be out on April 15 at psc.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Judicial Service Civil Judge prelim exam 2023 on April 15. The candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 will be held on April 30 (Sunday), 13 districts.

UKPSC admit card 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in

Next, click on the admit card link

Login using the Application number and date of birth

UKPSC Forest Guard admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
