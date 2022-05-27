UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has declared UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 can check the result through the official site of UKPSC on ukpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on April 3, 2022. Candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination in the state will be conducted from August 20 to August 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021&nbsp;</strong>

UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UKPSC on ukpsc.gov.in.

Click on UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the result, cut-off marks, marks, and revised answer key of State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 all together. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UKPSC.