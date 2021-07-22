UKSSSC admit card 2021 for forest constable PET released, direct link

UKSSSC Forest Guard 2018 Physical Test Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Commission has released the admit card for postcode 102 Forest Constable Physical Efficiency Test-2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Commission at https://sssc.uk.gov.in/

The UKSSC Forest Constable Physical Efficiency Test-2021 will be held from July 27.

The candidates are required to download the declaration form for the post of Forest constable along with the admit card.

Direct link to download the admit card

Direct link to download the Declaration form

How to download the UKSSSC Forest constable admit card

Visit the official website of UKSSC at https://sssc.uk.gov.in/

On the homepage Click the ling which reads ‘Click to download Provisional Admit Card for Post Code-102 Designation-Forest Constable Physical Efficiency Test-2021’

A new window will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link given to download the admit card

Key in the candidate’s name and fathers name and click on submit

Keep the hard copy of admit card for future use also download the declaration form