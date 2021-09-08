Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKSSSC admit card 2021 released for accountant, assistant auditor & other posts
UKSSSC admit card 2021 released for accountant, assistant auditor & other posts

  • UKSSSC admit card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released admit card for recruitment to the various posts, including assistant accountant, accounts auditor and assistant review officer.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:38 PM IST

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released admit card for recruitment to the various posts, including assistant accountant, accounts auditor and assistant review officer (accounts). Candidates who applied for these posts can download their admit cards from the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Direct link to download UKSSSC admit card 2021

How to download UKSSSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of UKSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the notification that reads ‘Download Admit Card of Assistant Accountant, Accounts Auditor and Assistant Review Officer’ in Hindi available on the homepage.

Submit advertisement number, mobile number, candidates name, father's name and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Story Saved
