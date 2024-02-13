UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024: Registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Union Public Service Commission will begin the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 registration process on February 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can find the link on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC civil services exam

As per the UPSC Calendar, the last date to apply is March 5, 2024. The examination will be conducted on May 26, 2024.

A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament. A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years to apply for the examination.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once the registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.