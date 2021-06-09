UPSC CSE 2020 interview schedule released, admit cards shortly

UPSC CSE 2020 interview schedule: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2020 revised interview (Personality Tests) schedule was released on Wednesday, June 9.

The commission will conduct the Personality test for Civil Services Examination 2020 from August 2.

Earlier the CSE interview was scheduled to be held from April 26 but was postponed due to the unprecedented growth in the COVID 19 cases in the country.

The UPSC Main examination 2020 result was declared on March 23.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, on the official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

Candidates can also check the notification for interview at the official website of UPSC.

Visit the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the what is new

Click on the interview schedule: Civil services Main examination, 2020

Check your interview schedule and download the hard copy of the same for future use.