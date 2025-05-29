Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also through upsconline.gov.in. UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The admit card will be available on the website from May 28 to June 8, 2025. The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 will be held on June 8, 2025.

As per the official notice, candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each session of the Examination.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If the e-Admit Card contains any discrepancy, the Commission may be notified immediately by email (at email ID usengg-upsc@nic.in ) so that a decision can be made.

The registration process was started on September 18, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 232 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.