UPSC Exams: Common mistakes while filling OMR sheets and how to avoid those

The Union Public Service Commission conducts some of the top entrance examinations and recruitment drives in the country, including examinations for civil services (UPSC CSE) and for admission to the National Defence Academy (UPSC NDA & NA).

These are high stake and highly competitive exams, for which candidates prepare for months, even for years. The exams are already tough enough and a mistake in filling the OMR sheet should not be the reason for non-selection of candidates.

To address this, the commission has issued advisory for candidates, on common mistakes made by them while filling the OMR and attendance sheets, and how to avoid those mistakes.

Encoding booklet series: Candidates need to ensure they have written and encoded the correct booklet series. An example of error in marking the booklet series is given below:

UPSC exams: Wrong method of encoding answer booklet series(upsc.gov.in)

Encoding of subject code and roll number: Candidates need to further ensure that they have written correct subject code and roll number and have properly darkened the circles. Given below is an example of correct and incorrect methods.

UPSC exams: Correct method of inserting roll number, subject code on OMR sheet(upsc.gov.in)

Writing on prohibited areas: Candidates are not allowed to write or do rough work on the OMR sheet. This will result in disqualification from the exam.

UPSC exams: Do not write anything on the prohibited areas of the OMR sheet(upsc.gov.in)

Marking answers/responses: Mark the responses correctly. If you mark more than one circle or do not darken the circle properly, the response will not count.

UPSC exam: Correct method of marking responses(upsc.gov.in)

Attendance sheet: Putting correct information in the proper way on the attendance sheets is as important as filling the OMR sheet.

UPSC exams: Mistakes in putting signature, other details on OMR sheet(upsc.gov.in)

