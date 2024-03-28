Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IFS 2023 interview schedule. The interview schedule for Indian Forest Service Examination-2023 can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IFS 2023 interview schedule out at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates here

The personality test or interview will be conducted for 362 candidates. The interview will be conducted from April 22 to May 1, 2024. Reporting time for Forenoon Session is 09:00 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 13:00 Hours.

The e-summon letter of personality test will be released shortly and candidates can download it from the Commission’s website. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

UPSC IFS 2023 interview schedule: How to download

To check the personality test schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS 2023 interview schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified the IFS mains examination are eligible to appear for the interview round.

IFS Main Exam 2023 was conducted from November 26, 2023, to December 3, 2023. The result for the same was announced on January 13, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.