Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
UPSC NDA and NA 1 exam 2025 registration ends today, apply at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 31, 2024 08:52 AM IST

UPSC NDA&NA 1 exam, 2025 registration ends today, December 31. Candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in. Exam will be conducted on April 13, 2025, for 406 seats.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close registrations for the National Defence Academy (NDA), and Naval Academy (NA) examination (1), 2025 today, December 31. Interested candidates can apply for this test at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA and NA 1 exam 2025 registration will end today, December 31(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Direct link to apply for UPSC NDA, NA (1), 2025

The application process for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 1, 2025) will also end today.

The UPSC is conducting this examination for 406 seats-

National Defence Academy

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 6 for female candidates)

Air Force flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)

Air Force ground duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)

Air Force ground duties (Non-tech): 10 (including 2 for female candidates)

The vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy.

Candidates who apply for the test within the deadline can make corrections in their forms between January 1 and 7.

UPSC will conduct the NDA, NA and CDS 1 examinations on April 13, 2025.

UPSC NDA & NA 1, 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Open the 'View All' tab under the ‘What’s New' section.

Open the application link.

Complete the registration process if you are a new candidate.

Now, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form.

Make payment, upload documents.

Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

Only unmarried male/female candidates who were born not earlier than July 2, 2006 and not earlier than July 1, 2009 are eligible to apply for the NDA & NA exam.

For more details, check the exam notification.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
