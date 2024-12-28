UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025: Registration ends on December 31, apply at upsconline.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission will conclude the UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 registration process on December 31, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 And Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in. UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025: Registration ends on December 31, direct link

The correction window will open on January 1 and will close on January 7, 2025. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her Registration profile during this period, then he/she should login to the Registration platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the Registration profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in application form.

UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2025 notification out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply

The CDS I 2025 and NDA, NA I 2025 examination will be conducted on April 13, 2025.

Direct link to apply for UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025 notification out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply

Through UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025, 406 vacancies will be filled and through CDS I Exam 2025, a total of 457 posts will be filled. Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.