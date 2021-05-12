UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to COVID19 surge, notice here

Uttar Pradesh government has postponed UPTET 2021 examination due to the COVID19 surge across the country till further orders. The state government has also postponed the release of the UPTET notification that was scheduled to release on May 11, 2021. The examination date will be announced in due course of time keeping the present situation under consideration.

The online registration was supposed to begin on May 18 and end on June 1, 2021. The last date to make payment of application fees was till June 2. The admit card was scheduled to release on July 20 and the exam was to be held on July 25, 2021. As per the previous schedule, the answer key was to release on July 29, and the result was scheduled to release on August 20, 2021.

With the postponement of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021, the new schedule will release in the notification.

Uttar Pradesh government postpones Utttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) till further orders, in view of surge in COVID-19 cases pic.twitter.com/hicO83YPAx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2021

UPTET examination is conducted to fill up teacher vacancies in the state government-run primary and upper primary schools. The examination is conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. As per reports, every year around 10 lakh candidates appear for the examination.