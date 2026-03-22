Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, UPESSC has released UPTET 2026 notification. Registration for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will begin on March 27, 2026. Candidates who want to apply can find the direct link through the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in. UPTET 2026: Notification out, registration begins on March 27 at upessc.up.gov.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

The last date to apply for the exam is April 26, 2026.

The exam will be held on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026. The exam will comprise of 150 MCQs of 150 marks in both Paper I and II. The exam duration is 150 minutes.

UPTET 2026: How to register To register for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

2. Click on UPTET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹1000/- for General/ EWS/ OBC category for each paper. For SC/ST, the application fee for Paper I and II is ₹500/- and PwBD category candidates will have to pay ₹300/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPESSC.

Official Notice Here