Vellore Institute of Technology will end the registration process for VITEEE 2023 on April 5, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2023 can apply online through the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2023 registration ends today, apply at viteee.vit.ac.in

As per the official website, those candidates who have applied between April 1 to April 5, 2023 can book the test date and time from April 6, 2023 onwards. The entrance test is scheduled for April 17 to 23, 2023. The duration of the test is 2.5 hours in which candidates must attempt 125 questions. Multiple Choice Questions and one mark for right and 0 for the wrong answer. Details about Admit card, result date and counselling schedule will be announced later.

VITEEE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on VITEEE 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.