West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released WB SI Admit Card 2025 for PET, PMT. Candidates who want to appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in. WB SI Admit Card 2025 for PET, PMT released at wbpolice.gov.in, download link here

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from November 17, 2025. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena.

Direct link to download WB SI Admit Card 2025 for PET, PMT WB SI Admit Card 2025 for PET, PMT: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.

2. Click on WB SI Admit Card 2025 for PET, PMT link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those who have passed the written preliminary examination are eligible to appear for PET, PMT.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1131 vacancies in the organisation. The registration process was started on March 9 and ended on April 7, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WB Police.