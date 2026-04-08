West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will close the registration window for WBJEE 2026 on April 8, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can check the direct link on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2026: Last date today to apply for West Bengal JEE at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

The WBJEE correction window will open on April 10 and will close on April 12, 2026.

Candidates must have passed the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination before 2026or appearing in the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination in 2026 to apply for the exam. The lower age limit is 17 (seventeen) years as of 31.12.2026. A candidate should have been born on or before 31.12.2009. There is no upper age limit for appearing in the examination.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026: How to apply Eligible candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, click on submit.

5. Login to the account and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KEAM Admit Card 2026 releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in, exam begins on April 17

The general category candidates will have to pay ₹500/- for Male candidates, ₹400/- for female candidates and ₹300/- for third gender candidates. SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates will have to pay ₹400/-, female candidates will have to pay ₹300/- and third gender will have to pay ₹200/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

The admit card can be downloaded from May 15 to May 24, 2026.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam date here

The WBJEE examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper I will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. All questions will be Multiple-Choice questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be 3 question categories in each subject. For more related details candidates can check the official website of