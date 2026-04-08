KEAM Admit Card 2026 releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in, exam begins on April 17
KEAM Admit Card 2026 will be released today, April 8, 2026. The steps to download the hall ticket is given here.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examination will release the KEAM Admit Card 2026 on April 8, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Engineering/ Pharmacy entrance examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Earlier, the hall ticket was scheduled to be released on April 1, but it was postponed for an unknown reason.
The Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination (Computer-Based Test) will be held at selected venues in all Districts of Kerala, as well as in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and the UAE.
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The exam will be held on April 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
KEAM Admit Card 2026: How to download
Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the admit card link and download it using the simple steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the KEAM Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Your admit card will be displayed.
6. Check the admit card and download it.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The printout of the admit card thus obtained will have to be produced at the time of examination. The Admit Card will be issued only to those candidates who have selected the Engineering/Pharmacy course. Admit Cards will not be sent by post from this office to the candidate.
Candidates who will appear for the exam will have to carry the admit card along with photo ID proof, as per the admit card, and a transparent ball-point pen to the exam hall. Papers for rough work will be provided to the candidates in the exam hall.
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KEAM is held for admissions to various courses, which include Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, and B.Sc.(Hons) Co-operation & Banking/ B.Sc (Hons) Agri Business Management, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU), Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.
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