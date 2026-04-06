TS EAMCET 2026: Correction window opens at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to make changes

Telangana Council of Higher Education will open the TS EAMCET 2026 correction window on April 6, 2026. Candidates who want to make changes to the application form for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2026: Correction window opens today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to make changes

The edit window will close on April 8, 2026. The TS EAMCET hall tickets will be available for download from April 23, 2026, onwards for the Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and on April 27, 2026, onwards for the Engineering course.

The examination will be held on May 4 and 5 for Agriculture and Pharmacy, and May 9 to 11 for Engineering. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm on all days.

Direct link to make changes on TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET 2026: How to make changes To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your application form will be displayed on the screen.

5. Make changes in the application form.

6. Make payment of the correction window changes and click on submit.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Engineering paper pattern: The Entrance test is of 3 hrs duration, and the question paper consists of a total of 160 questions, comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are of the objective (multiple-choice) type, and each question carries 1 mark.

Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP): The Entrance test is of 3-hour duration, and the Question Paper consists of a total of 160 questions, comprising a total of 80 questions in Biology (Botany - 40, Zoology - 40), 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are objective type (multiple choice) only, and each question carries one mark. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.