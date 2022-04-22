WBJEE admit card 2022 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has published WBJEE 2022 admit cards. The state-level engineering admission test is scheduled for April 30 (tentative).

Candidates who will appear for the exam can go to wbjeeb.nic.in and download the admit cards.

<strong>WBJEE admit card 2022 direct link</strong>

How to download WBJEE admit card

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE tab. The exam page will open. Click on the admit card download link. Enter application number, date of birth and sign in. Download the admit card and take a printout.

The Board had previously revised the date for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for April 23, 2022, which now will be conducted on April 30.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I (Mathematics) will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

