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    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal JEE hall ticket released at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here

    By Papri Chanda
    Updated on: May 15, 2026 10:54:23 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: WBJEE hall tickets has released today, May 15. The download link is available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall tickets and other details.

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal JEE hall ticket releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download
    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal JEE hall ticket releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE Admit Card 2026 on May 15, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Direct link to download WBJEE Admit Card 2026 

    The hall tickets will be available for download from May 15 to May 24, 2026. Students can download and print admit cards on the notified date. Candidates must bring a printed admit card to the exam.

    The examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics will be held in first shift and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry will be held in second shift.

    All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be three question categories in each subject. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

    ...Read More

    The hall tickets will be available for download from May 15 to May 24, 2026. Students can download and print admit cards on the notified date. Candidates must bring a printed admit card to the exam.

    The examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics will be held in first shift and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry will be held in second shift.

    All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be three question categories in each subject. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 15, 2026 10:48:40 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

    May 15, 2026 10:44:19 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall ticket released

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The hall ticket has been released.

    May 15, 2026 10:41:32 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Websites to check for hall ticket link

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

    May 15, 2026 10:24:33 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall tickets to be out today

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will release the WBJEE Admit Card 2026 on May 15, 2026.

    May 15, 2026 9:54:19 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    wbjeeb.nic.in

    wbjeeb.in

    May 15, 2026 9:51:08 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download

    Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

    Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

    Check the hall ticket and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 15, 2026 9:48:16 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Paper pattern

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be three question categories in each subject.

    May 15, 2026 9:45:04 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam to be held in 2 shifts

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics will be held in first shift and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry will be held in second shift.

    May 15, 2026 9:42:00 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam date

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The examination will be held on May 24, 2026.

    May 15, 2026 9:40:30 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Carry admit card to exam centre

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Students can download and print admit cards on the notified date. Candidates must bring a printed admit card to the exam.

    May 15, 2026 9:35:22 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall tickets to be available till May 24

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The hall tickets will be available for download from May 15 to May 24, 2026.

    May 15, 2026 9:32:40 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

    May 15, 2026 9:29:11 AM IST

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Date: May 15

    WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Time: Unknown

    Home Education competitive exams WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal JEE hall ticket released at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here
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