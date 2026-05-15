WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal JEE hall ticket released at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: WBJEE hall tickets has released today, May 15. The download link is available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall tickets and other details.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE Admit Card 2026 on May 15, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Direct link to download WBJEE Admit Card 2026 ...Read More
The hall tickets will be available for download from May 15 to May 24, 2026. Students can download and print admit cards on the notified date. Candidates must bring a printed admit card to the exam.
The examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics will be held in first shift and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry will be held in second shift.
All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be three question categories in each subject. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall ticket released
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The hall ticket has been released.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Websites to check for hall ticket link
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall tickets to be out today
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will release the WBJEE Admit Card 2026 on May 15, 2026.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
wbjeeb.nic.in
wbjeeb.in
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download
Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Paper pattern
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be three question categories in each subject.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam to be held in 2 shifts
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics will be held in first shift and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry will be held in second shift.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam date
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The examination will be held on May 24, 2026.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Carry admit card to exam centre
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Students can download and print admit cards on the notified date. Candidates must bring a printed admit card to the exam.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall tickets to be available till May 24
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The hall tickets will be available for download from May 15 to May 24, 2026.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Date: May 15
WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Time: Unknown