XAT admit card 2024 releasing on December 27 at xatonline.in, here’s how to download
XAT admit card 2024 will be released on December 27, 2023. The steps to download is given below.
Xavier School of Management will release XAT admit card 2024 on December 27, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Xavier Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
XAT admit card 2024: How to download
- Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
- Click on XAT admit card 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
XAT 2024 examination will be conducted on January 7. XLRI has decided to make changes in exam timings. XAT 2024 exam timing stands changed from morning to afternoon. The XAT 2024 will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM instead of 9:30 AM to 12:40 PM, the XAT 2024 exam duration is 3 hours 30 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.