XAT Answer Key 2025: Where, how to check provisional key, response sheet when out

Xavier School of Management has not yet released XAT Answer Key 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for Xavier Aptitude Test can check the provisional key, response sheet on the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

The XAT 2026 exam was held on January 4, 2026. The exam was held in computer based mode and questions were set in English. Each multiple- choice question (MCQ) featured five options, with one correct choice. The question paper comprised of a total of 95 questions and was divided into two time bound parts- Part 1 and 2.

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the provisional key by following the steps given here.

XAT Answer Key 2025: How to download 1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Click on XAT Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying processing fee for each objection raised. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.