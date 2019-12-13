Construction of 5 schools delayed due to fund crunch

education

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 10:07 IST

Construction work in four upper primary schools being upgraded into high schools and one intermediate college being built on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s orders, has ground to a halt for paucity of funds, in the Prayagraj district.

Education department officials say that delay in the release of the budget despite repeated reminders was the reason behind the construction screeching to a halt.

The four upper primary schools are being upgraded under the ambitious Rastriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). These have not witnessed any progress in construction in the past one year, raising fears of a possible escalation in construction costs. Officials are also worried that the delay may even affect adversely whatever construction has taken place.

In 2016 end, the government took the decision to upgrade the upper primary schools of Chanetu in Pratappur development block, Bhogipur in Mauaima development block, Khiri in Koraon development block and Mirakpur in Baharia development block of Prayagraj, as government high schools. A budget of over Rs 6.94 million (Rs 69.41 lakh) was sanctioned per school by the state government. The responsibility of the construction was given to a private firm after due process, officials aware of the developments said.

Following the release of Rs 4 million (Rs 40 lakh) per school (out of the total sanctioned budget) in parts till last year, construction work also began in earnest. However, the remaining Rs 2.95 million (Rs 29.51 lakh) per school is yet to be released despite repeated reminders sent by the education department bringing the construction work to a standstill, officials said.

The delay has resulted in students admitted to Classes 9 and 10 in these schools, sitting in the old buildings, meant for just upper primary level classes, they add.

Similarly, construction of the government intermediate college in Koraon, construction of which started following the CM’s sanction for it in 2017-18, is also faring no better. A budget of Rs 27.7 million (Rs 2.77 crore) was sanctioned and Rs 6.13 million (Rs 61.35 lakh) has even been released till date. The last instalment was received on March 8, 2019 but the next instalment is yet to be released. As a result, construction work, here too, has stalled since September 2019 and for which a number of reminders have been sent, officials said.

OFFICIAL SPEAK

The next instalment for the construction of the government Intermediate College in Koraon is expected to be released soon. However, the budget for the construction of the four upper primary schools being upgraded as high schools has got delayed and a request for it has been forwarded. Construction work will start as soon as funds arrive.

-Prayagraj district inspector of schools RN Vishwakarma