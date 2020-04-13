Cops use corona alphabet to teach precaution from virus in Jamtara

education

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:04 IST

A for ‘avoid crowd’ and B for ‘beware of fake news’! Yes, these are the new alphabet words that is doing the rounds, all thanks to Jamtara police personnel who are teaching people about precautions from the highly infectious Covid-19.

The police have conceptualised new words for the 26 letters and every word gives health tips to keep coronavirus at bay. For example, C for ‘clean your hands’, S for ‘social distancing’, U for ‘use masks’ and Z for ‘zero face touching’.

These words have been displayed in every nook and corner of the urban areas in form of posters and banners so that people could view it and learn protection measures. The alphabets have become talk of time in a very short time, police said. “We are thinking of new ideas every now and then to make people aware about the threat of Covid-19 and how to protect from it. In rural areas, we spread awareness through loudspeakers. But we need special ideas for urban areas where we cannot use loudspeakers due to noise pollution and other reasons. So, we came up with the idea of corona alphabets,” said Anshuman Kumar, Jamtara SP.

“The new words have become talk of the town in a very short time. Our target is city people and children so that they discuss it at home or with friends on phone. Its impact is now visible and very few people are coming out of their homes,” the SP said, adding, the posters and banners have been displayed at every strategic locations.