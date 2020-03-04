e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Corona Virus in Noida: School says no cause for panic as children are asymptomatic

Corona Virus in Noida: School says no cause for panic as children are asymptomatic

The school said that keeping in mind the safety and well being of the children, it is taking steps including the school will be closed from March 4-6.

education Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Noida
Representational image.
Representational image. (PTI file)
         

The Shriram Millenium School in Noida where a parent tested positive for coronavirus, will be shut for three days and is undertaking fumigation and sanitising measures.

In an email to the parents, the school principal, Uttara Singh has said that the school is being guided by the district administration and Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar who has visited the school today and discussed the matter in detail.

“As per their advice there is no cause for panic as the family of the parent and the other children who were in contact with the patient are asymptomatic and have no symptoms of the disease. These children have also been tested and as a precautionary measure have been quarantined for the next two weeks”.

The school said that keeping in mind the safety and well being of the children, it is taking steps including the school will be closed from March 4-6.

All the learning spaces in the school campus and buses are being fumigated and sanitised thoroughly.

The school has given a list of classes and buses in which the children and parents should take adequate precautions and immediately seek medical attention on symptoms of cold, cough or fever.

The fresh dates for the exams of classes VI to VIII will be communicated subsequently. The school had advised that children suffering from cough and cold should be kept at home.

“We have equipped all frequented areas, classrooms with hand sanitisers. Please educate your house help, drivers as we all must speak the same language,” the mail said.

tags
top news
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Hate speech cases against politicians to be heard by Supreme Court today
Hate speech cases against politicians to be heard by Supreme Court today
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
5 Things you should know about WhatsApp’s dark mode feature
5 Things you should know about WhatsApp’s dark mode feature
Bajaj opens Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 bookings, test ride details inside
Bajaj opens Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 bookings, test ride details inside
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News