Coronavirus: 2,500 tablets for Jammu Kashmir students to help in home study

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 10:21 IST

With the start of tele classes and e-learning initiatives, the students of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be able to study at home during the lockdown announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The JK government has also decided to provide 2,500 low-budget educational tablets to the students of classes 10 and 12 for enhancing their virtual learning experience. The tablets would be loaded with textbooks, problem-solving techniques and other related material.

The Department has also started tele classes on Doordarshan on a daily basis from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. by resource persons of the Education Department. Tele classes have also been started on local cable networks.

Meanwhile online virtual classes are being started through different platform like WhatsApp, Zoom Cloud, Skype, Google Classroom to reach out to the children.

“The schools have to form different groups of their students and teachers and accordingly form a timetable for virtual classes. They should also engage them in a play way activity, quizzes, assignments, small projects in a two-way process,” Principal Secretary, School Education, Asghar Samoon said.