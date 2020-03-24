Coronavirus: CBSE, NTA to work on revised exam schedule

education

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:43 IST

The HRD ministry has asked CBSE and National Testing Agency (NTA) to work on revised schedules for examinations following the extension of nationwide lockdown.

While the CBSE has class X and XII exams caught in a limbo, the NTA has to make preparations for JEE exam.

In compliance of the order dated 24.3.2020 issued by MHA, all offices of MHRD and its autonomous institutions & subordinate offices shall remain closed for a period of 3 weeks. However, all officers & staff shall be working from home as per the said order, a senior official said.

Bureau heads and Division heads will ensure that all financial matters relating to releases, particularly salaries and pensions are cleared.

CBSE, NIOS and NTA should work on revised schedule of exams.

Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars, the official said