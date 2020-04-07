Coronavirus: Haryana Ayush dept invites application for 224 medical officer to volunteer

education

Directorate of Ayush, Haryana has invited online applications for the post of medical officer (volunteer) required on urgent basis in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The recruitment will be contractual for 89 days only. There are a total of 224 vacancies. The last date to apply is April 8 till 11:59 pm.

Out of the 224 vacancies, there are 193 vacancies of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, 17 vacancies of Homeopathic medical officer and eight vacancies of Unani Medical Officer. The selected medical officers will be paid Rs 25000 per month.

Eligible candidates will have to send the application from with self attested photocopy of essential documents to the respective district Ayurvedic Offices through Email. The format can be downloaded from the official website.

Eligibility:

Ayurvedic Medical Officer:

Knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric Standard

A degree in Ayurvedic System of Medicine from any University or institution recognized by the Govt.

Age Limit: 23 to 42 years

Unani Medical Officer:

Knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric Standard

A degree in Unani Tibbia of any University or institution recognized by the Govt.

Age Limit: 23 to 42 years

Homeopathic Medical Officer :

Knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit up to Matric Standard

A degree diploma not less than four years duration in homoeopathy from the institutions mentioned in the IInd & IIIrd schedule of Homoeopathic Central Council Act 1973

Age Limit: 23 to 42 years

Selection will be made only on the basis of higher percentage in basic qualification i.e. BAMS/BUMS/BHMS

DUTIES:

AYUSH Medical Officer (Volunteers) will work in AYUSH institution under the supervision of District Ayurvedic Officer. He/ She will examine the coronavirus patients and provide necessary medical treatment to them. They will also have to spread awareness among general public about the virus and will motivate cases of family planning programme as well.

He will also participate in the Public Health Programme of village.He is responsible for maintenance of discipline and cleanliness in the dispensary.

They will maintain attendance, patient, store, stock, movement, accounts register and cashbook of the dispensary. He will also prepare his pay bill and his subordinate staff.

