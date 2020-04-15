e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus: Maharashtra MCA CET 2020 postponed

Coronavirus: Maharashtra MCA CET 2020 postponed

Maharashtra state common entrance test cell has postponed the MAH-MCA CET 2020 till further orders. MAH MCA CET 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on April 30.

education Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAH MCA CET 2020
MAH MCA CET 2020(HT File)
         

Maharashtra state common entrance test cell has postponed the MAH-MCA CET 2020 till further orders. MAH MCA CET 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on April 30. The decision has been taken after PM Modi announced the extension of lockdown from April 14 up to May 3.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org regularly for updates. According to the CET cell, a revised date sheet and detailed circular will be released on the official website in the due course of time.

Maharashtra CET cell has earlier extended the deadline to register for several of its entrance examinations including BPEd, BEd, MEd, MPEd, BA/BSc BEd and MEd courses till April 20.

Check official notice here

