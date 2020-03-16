Coronavirus: Meghalaya to close educational institutions till March 31

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:46 IST

The Meghalaya government on Monday decided to shut down all educational institutions in the state from Tuesday till March 31 as a precautionary measure against spread of coronavirus.

Health minister AL Hek informed the ongoing assembly session that scheduled exams will however be allowed to continue.

Meghalaya has not reported any positive case of coronavirus yet.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, malls and swimming pools will be closed and major sports events will also be postponed or cancelled. Same will be the case with conferences, seminars, meetings, trainings etc.

Hek advised residents to postpone or avoid all non-essential travel outside or into the state. Large open and enclosed markets and tourist places are also to be avoided.

The government asked companies and offices with work from home option to permit their employees to do so and requested residents to maintain social distancing and better hygiene.

Hek also informed that notified fairs and festivals will be cancelled and close contact will be avoided in public transport.

Detailed advisory and instructions on the safety measures are likely to be issued in the evening after a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.