Home / Education / Coronavirus: TN recruits 1,000 more nurses, extends doctors’ services

Coronavirus: TN recruits 1,000 more nurses, extends doctors’ services

education Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said over 1,000 nurses have been recruited and announced retaining the services of government doctors, set to retire this month.
Continuing efforts to ramp-up healthcare workforce in the fight against COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said over 1,000 nurses have been recruited and announced retaining the services of government doctors, set to retire this month.

Appointment orders on contract basis will be given to retain the services of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who are set to retire on April 30 for two more months, Palaniswami said in a statement here.

As many as 1,323 nurses have now been recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and appointment orders were being issued to them, he said adding the recruits have been advised to join immediately on receipt of orders.

Recently, the government appointed 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,508 lab technicians in government hospitals.

Services of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who had retired on March 31 were extended on contract for two more months and they continued to work, the Chief Minister recalled.

