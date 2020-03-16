Coronavirus: Tripura educational institutions to remain close from March 17 to March 31

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:42 IST

The Tripura government has announced to close down all the educational institutions including schools, colleges from March 17 till March 31 as preventive measures in view of outbreak of Coronavirus and detection of few such cases in the country.

Tripura has not reported any positive cases of coronavirus so far.

“Currently, coronavirus issue has become very important. In some states of the country, the respective governments have declared to keep close educational institutions till March 29 or 30 or 31. And our government today (Monday) has decided to keep all the schools, colleges be it, government-run, government-aided or private-run throughout the state, remain close from March 17. It will continue till March 31. The notification from the administration will be circulated soon,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons on Monday.

The School Education Department, in a notification served recently, asked the school authorities to provide soaps, hand wash or hand sanitizers to all the board examinees before entering their exam halls.

Currently, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations of state board, CBSE, ICSE and ISC are going on in the state.

“As a preventive measure for the safety of the students and teachers, all the Headmasters are requested to either arrange alcohol based hand sanitizers or soap/hand-wash with sufficient water. Every student and teacher must be asked to wash their hand properly with soap and water or and use hand sanitizers before entering the examination hall” the notification reads.

The department also postponed NISHTHA training programme for the teachers to improve learning in the elementary level.

...