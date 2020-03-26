e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus: UNICEF shares 4 tips on how to support students during school closure

Coronavirus: UNICEF shares 4 tips on how to support students during school closure

During this period, educating children at home will not only keep them busy during the day but will also ensure that they do not miss out on a lot of their syllabus.

education Updated: Mar 26, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
To help parents, UNICEF has listed four methods in which one can ensure that the child continues studying.
To help parents, UNICEF has listed four methods in which one can ensure that the child continues studying. (Facebook/UNICEF)
         

As India remains under lockdown for 21 days from March 25, school students will miss out on their studies. Probably this is the time when one can go back to the old saying that home is a child’s first school.

During this period, educating children at home will not only keep them busy during the day but will also ensure that they do not miss out on a lot of their syllabus.

To help parents, UNICEF has listed four methods in which one can ensure that the child continues studying. UNICEF shared a graphic on Facebook with the caption, “As many schools close to help stop the spread of #coronavirus, here are some ways for parents, teachers and schools to keep children learning.” 

Online Learning Resources

The concept of online learning is not as common in India but in such testing times it is the best option available.

Renowned educational brands are offering free premium courses. Experts in the field are coming up with resources that are engaging as well as educative. Most of them can be accessed through either a smart phone to a computer.

Home Study Exercises

These are designed to provide an alternative learning system. Home study exercises usually address a student’s strengths and weaknesses, recognizing special needs.

Radio, podcast or television learning

There are various innovative available now to ensure a smooth virtual learning process. Podcasts are easily available for almost all subjects. Sitting at home and studying can become a bit boring but these podcasts are engaging and is the fun way to learn.

Regular follow ups between teachers and students

It is the responsibility of schools that they ensure regular interactions between teachers and students through video conferencing. These follow ups will motivate students and ensure that he or she is on the right track.

