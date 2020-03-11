COVID-19: Academic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed till March 31

education

In view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide, the government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday ordered closure of all academic institutions, including schools colleges and universities, across the Union Territory.

“All educational institutions (public and private) including schools, colleges and universities of Jammu Kashmir to suspended teaching and classes work till March 31”, said Bhupinder Kumar, director, National Health Mission (NHM) in a presser on Wednesday.

Kumar added, “However, board and competitive examinations shall be conducted as per schedule”.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has already closed all primary schools in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu till March 31 and suspended biometric attendance in all the government offices.

While the Anganwadi centres in these districts has also been closed till March 31.

The government on Tuesday ordered closure of all the cinema halls in 10 districts of Jammu region.

Kashmir’s divisional commissioner Baseer Ahmed Khan has also ordered closure of all Anganwadi centers across Kashmir, which also has 10 districts.

NHM director advised, social, political and religious organisations to avoid large gatherings and functions.

Giving a detailed break up about the Corona virus suspected cases in UT of J-K till date, director informed that 1211 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under active surveillance; 150 of these have completed surveillance period of 28 days and 12 are under hospital quarantine.

64 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing so far; 28 have reported negative, 01 has tested positive, 35 reports awaited.

After one person tested positive on Monday morning, 20 people from densely-populated Sarwal locality of Jammu city, who were in touch with the person have been quarantined at Yatri Niwas-- base camp for the annual Amarnath pilgrims here in the temple city.

Four people with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries and three more, who had an Italian guest, who stayed with them, have been put under home quarantine in Samba district.