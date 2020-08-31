e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Mains 2020: Centre staff make preparations for exams in Ranchi

JEE Mains 2020: Centre staff make preparations for exams in Ranchi

JEE Mains 2020: The centre staff ensured measures such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening.

education Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:45 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Ranchi
Preparations to ensure COVID-19 protocols underway at an exam centre in Ranchi.
Preparations to ensure COVID-19 protocols underway at an exam centre in Ranchi. (ANI)
         

JEE Mains 2020: Staff made preparations to ensure the necessary COVID protection protocols for conducting Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 from September 1 to 6 at an exam centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The centre staff ensured measures such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening.

The centre staff also made white marks on the paths outside the exam centres to ensure that students maintain social distancing at all times.

Posters were put across the centre listing health measures such as washing hands, use of masks, and social distancing.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the safety and future of the students were the topmost priority with regard to the conduct of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6.

tags
top news
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In