COVID-19: Kendriya Vidyalaya employees to donate one day’s salary to PM CARES fund

education

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:39 IST

All employees of Kendriya Vidyalayas will contribute at least one day’s salary to PM CARES fund to aid the fight against coronavirus, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) announced on Monday.

“All employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will contribute at least One Day Salary to #PMCARES Fund to support the Nation during these critical moments arising due to outbreak of #COVID19,” the KVS, which manages Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, said in a tweet.

A nationwide 21-day lockdown was imposed from March 24 midnight with an aim to check the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The positive coronavirus cases touched 1,071 on Monday with 29 deaths.