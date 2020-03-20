Covid- 19: Latest updates on exams cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

With the outbreak of novel coronavirus that has infected around 195 Indians and over 2.3 lakh people across the world, almost every state government has advised the public to stay inside their houses and avoid public gathering unless it is very urgent. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes have been ordered to shut down in many states to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening also urged the public to stay inside their homes as much as possible and follow ‘Janta curfew’ on Sunday i.e., March 22. Janta curfew will be active from 7 am in the morning till 9 pm in the evening. During this time people must avoid stepping out of their homes and practise social distancing as much as possible.

Meanwhile, many examinations have also been cancelled to avoid crowd at the examination centres. Here’s the latest update of all the exams that have been cancelled.

12: 59 PM IST GUJCET 2020 postponed Gujarat Common Entrance Test that was scheduled for March 31 has been postponed. The revised schedule will be released in the due course of time. GUJCET admit card 2020 has already been released on March 18. Candidates can download the same at gujcet.gseb.org. However, it is not confirmed if a fresh admit card will be issued to the students for the examination.





12:55 PM IST Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University mid- semester exams postponed Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur has postponed its on-going mid-semester examinations in the view of COVID-19 outbreak . Vice-chancellor Ashok Kumar Sarial said all examinations scheduled to be held henceforth have been postponed till further orders. The university had earlier postponed the oral comprehensive examination and thesis viva-voca examination of postgraduate students on March 16.





12: 47 PM IST Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2020 of Class 10th and 12th postponed Chhattisgarh government has also ordered to postpone the class 10th and 12th board exams in view of coronavirus. New schedule will be released separately in due course of time. Meanwhile, the state govt has also ordered closure of all schools till March 31.



