Latest update on exams postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:03 IST

The novel coronavirus also known as Covid- 19 that has infected 166 people in India has led to postponement of various examinations. Meanwhile, the government of almost every state has ordered closure of schools, colleges to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Indian government has ordered the educational bodies like CBSE, NTA and NIOS to postpone its examinations to avoid the gathering of large number of students putting them at a risk of getting infected with the coronavirus.

Here are the list of exams postponed due to Covid- 19:

CBSE Board Exams 2020:

CBSE on Wednesday evening informed that all the ongoing board exams of class 10th and 12th will be postponed till March 31. Moreover, during the period of March 19 to 31, the re-exams scheduled for northeast Delhi students will also be further rescheduled. The revised date sheet will be communicated by March 31 after re- assessment of the situation. The evaluation work has also been suspended till March 31 and will be resumed from April 1 unless otherwise informed by the board.

ICSE Board Exams 2020:

CISCE has postponed its ongoing board exams of class 10th and 12th from March 19 till March 31. CISCE chief executive Gerry Arahtoon issued a notice on Thursday informing the same. The ongoing class 10th exam was scheduled to end on March 30 while the class 12th exam was to end on March 31. The revised date sheet will be communicated in the due course of time.

JEE Main Exam 2020:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE main April examination 2020 that was scheduled to be held on April 5,7,9 and 11. The JEE Main Admit Card 2020 that was to be released on March 20 will now be released on March 31. The revised exam schedule will also be notified on March 31. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE at nta.jeemain.nic.in for regular updates.

NIOS Exams 2020:

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed its ongoing practical exams for secondary and senior secondary public courses, on- demand exam (ODE) for secondary and senior secondary course exam from March 19 to 31. The theory exams for secondary and senior secondary course that were scheduled from March 24 to 31 has also be postponed. The revised date sheet will be communicated in due course of time.

Bihar D.El.Ed. joint entrance exam 2020:

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed its Bihar D.El.Ed joint entrance exam 2020 that was scheduled for March 28. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor on Wednesday informed that 1.81 lakh candidates were registered for the examination. Conducting the examination would create a crowd at the examination centre putting everyone at risk of coronavirus. Also, the board takes biometric attendance for the candidates appearing in the examination which is not safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

BSEH Haryana Board 10th, 12th exams postponed :

The board of school education Haryana (BSEH) has released a notification ,stating that the BSEH class 10 and 12 exams remaining exams which were scheduled from March 19 to 31 have been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Moreover, the Haryana government on Wednesday cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam:

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the assistant engineer recruitment exam till March 31. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 22, 28 and 29. The revised dates of the examinations under advertisement number 01, 02, 03, 04/ 2020 will be communicated later. All schools and colleges in Bihar have also been closed till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur exams:

Indian Institute of Technology- Delhi and IIT Kanpur have suspended their classes and postponed all exams till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic.

ITBP Constable Exam

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has postponed the recruitment exam for the post of constable in the border guarding force due to coronavirus. Around 50,000 candidates were registered to appear for the exam on March 22 across 11 cities in the country.

Army Postpones All Recruitment Rallies

The Indian Army has postponed all recruitment rallies by a month and asked its personnel to travel if only necessary as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019

The Delhi High Court has put out a notification on its website saying that Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 has been postponed to prevent and control the outbreak of coronavirus. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 14 and March 15. the revised examination dates will be announced later.

Kerala PSC Recruitment Exams 2020:

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed several recruitment examinations in the view of growing cases of coronavirus in the southern state. The commission has deferred the following exams: dictation tests for Reporter Grade (2) Malayalam and Confidential Assistant Grade (2), and the OMR test of Police Constable (IRB) scheduled in March 2020.The Kerala PSC has also delayed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) slated to be held for the recruitment of Forest Driver, Civil Excise Officer (NCA-SCCC in Ernakulam district), Female Constable and Female Constable (NCA community).

All exams in UP postponed

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has announced the cancellation of examinations in the state in the view of increasing cases of coronavirus. The UP government has also declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state till April 2.

JK Police Recruitment Exams

Jammu and Kashmir Police has postponed the JK Constable physical endurance test, physical standard test for recruitment of 02 border battalions in view of preventing the coronavirus spread.

Haryana UDC, Assistant Linemen and instructor exams

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has again postponed the Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC), Assistant Lineman and instructor examination due to coronavirus. The exam was earlier rescheduled from March 15 to March 18.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams 2020:

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had on Twitter said that Maharashtra Public Service Commission has been told to postpone its exams till March 31 owing to coronavirus outbreak.

MAH MCA CET 2020 exam

The Maharashtra MCA CET 2020 exam that was scheduled for March 28 has been postponed to march 30. Candidates can check the detailed circular on the official website at http://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Covid -19 positive cases in India. All schools, colleges, multiplexes, film TV shooting has been shut down till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Aligarh Muslim University admission tests

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to postpone the admission tests for Class VI and XI. The exam was scheduled to take place on March 22 and March 29. AMU spokesman Prof Shafey Kidwai said, “About a dozen members of the AMU community including senior faculty members and students, who returned to the country during the past two weeks, have been advised to remain in isolation for the next two weeks.” The revised date sheet will be notified later.