Home / Education / Coronavirus: JEE Main 2020 postponed, admit card to be released on March 31 at nta.jeemain.nic.in

NTA has postponed the JEE Main April exam 2020 that was scheduled for April 5,7,9 and 11. The fresh schedule for JEE Main 2020 will be released on March 31. The JEE Main admit card 2020 that was scheduled to be released on March 20 has also been delayed to March 31.

Mar 19, 2020
National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main April exam 2020 that was scheduled for April 5,7,9 and 11. The fresh schedule for JEE Main 2020 will be released on March 31. The JEE Main admit card 2020 that was scheduled to be released on March 20 has also been delayed to March 31.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card from March 31 onwards at nta.jeemain.nic.in.

The postponement has been following the Indian government orders to cancel all exams including JEE, CBSE board exams in the wake of spreading coronavirus in the country.

The ministry of human resources developement had issued a directive on Wednesday to all education regulators and CBSE to postpone all exams and evaluation of paper for now to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

An order issued by Amit Khare, the HRD secretary reads.“Since JEE main may require travel by examinees...and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other board exams, therefore JEE main should be rescheduled and new dates of the JEE mains will be announced on 31.3.2020 after reassessment of the situation.”

Moreover, CBSE has also postponed all its exams from Thursday onwards i.e., March 19 till March 31. According to the official notice by Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary, the revised schedule will be communicated by March 31 after the reassessment of the situation.

HRD secretary Khare also said “Since JEE mains may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other board exams, therefore JEE Mains should be rescheduled and the new date will be announced on March 31 after reassessment of situation.”

 

