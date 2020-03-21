JEE Main admit card 2020 delayed by NTA, here’s when to expect

education

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 08:45 IST

National Testing Agency has postponed the release of JEE Main admit Card 2020 that was scheduled to be released on March 20. The NTA has postponed the exam date for JEE Main that was scheduled for April 5, 7, 9 and 11 due to coronavirus outbreak in India. With the postponement of the exam date, the release date of JEE Main April exam 2020 admit card has also been delayed.

According to the official notice issued by NTA, the JEE Main April exam 2020 has been postponed and a revised schedule will only be released after March 31. Similarly, the release date of admit card is likely to be announced only after March 31.

Coronavirus has infected 256 Indians and over two thousand worldwide. Till date, India has recorded four deaths due to coronavirus which has been declared a pandemic.

People has been advised to stay inside their home and do not step outside unless it is very urgent, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In order to prevent the coronavirus, government has ordered closure of all schools and colleges in most of the states and postponed various exams including CBSE, ICSE board exams and other state board exams including Punjab, MP, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana etc.