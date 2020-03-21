e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Main admit card 2020 delayed by NTA, here’s when to expect

JEE Main admit card 2020 delayed by NTA, here’s when to expect

NTA has postponed the release of JEE Main Admit Card 2020. It was scheduled to release on March 20. Here’s when to expect. Full details here.

education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 08:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main admit card 2020 delayed
JEE Main admit card 2020 delayed(HT File)
         

National Testing Agency has postponed the release of JEE Main admit Card 2020 that was scheduled to be released on March 20. The NTA has postponed the exam date for JEE Main that was scheduled for April 5, 7, 9 and 11 due to coronavirus outbreak in India. With the postponement of the exam date, the release date of JEE Main April exam 2020 admit card has also been delayed.

According to the official notice issued by NTA, the JEE Main April exam 2020 has been postponed and a revised schedule will only be released after March 31. Similarly, the release date of admit card is likely to be announced only after March 31.

Coronavirus has infected 256 Indians and over two thousand worldwide. Till date, India has recorded four deaths due to coronavirus which has been declared a pandemic.

People has been advised to stay inside their home and do not step outside unless it is very urgent, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In order to prevent the coronavirus, government has ordered closure of all schools and colleges in most of the states and postponed various exams including CBSE, ICSE board exams and other state board exams including Punjab, MP, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana etc.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 live: US President Trump declares New York as major disaster area
Covid-19 live: US President Trump declares New York as major disaster area
Govt considers special flights to evacuate Indians over coronavirus outbreak
Govt considers special flights to evacuate Indians over coronavirus outbreak
Centre to raise fuel taxes to minimise fiscal fallout
Centre to raise fuel taxes to minimise fiscal fallout
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday
A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News