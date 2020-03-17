e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main Admit Card 2020 to be released on this date at jeemain.nic.in, check details

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 to be released on this date at jeemain.nic.in, check details

NTA JEE Main admit card 2020 for April exam will be released on March 20 at jeemain.nic. Check full details here.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:48 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main admit card release date
JEE Main admit card release date(HT file)
         

National Testing Agency will release the admit card for JEE Main April exam 2020 on March 20. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card online at jeemain.nic.in.

Earlier, the registration deadline for JEE main exam 2020 was March 6 which was extended till March 12. The facility for correction in their data was active from March 13 to 16. The JEE Main April exam 2020 will be conducted on April 5,7,9 and 11.

Read More: How to prepare for JEE main April exam, important chapters and expert tips here

Candidates who have registered for the exam will have to login at the candidates’ portal using their registration ID and password to download their JEE Main admit card 2020.

JEE Main April exam 2020 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only except the questions for Drawing Test of B.Arch. which will be held in “Pen & Paper” offline mode. A candidate may appear in B.E./B.Tech, B. Arch and B. Planning depending upon the course(s) he/she wishes to pursue.

Read More: JEE Main April 2020 exam: How to improve score in second attempt

Candidates who wish to take admission to the undergraduate programmes at IITs for the session 2020 will have to appear for BE/B.Tech paper of JEE main examination. Based on the performance of the examination, the qualifying candidates will have to clear JEE Advanced 2020 test.The admission to different IITs will be based on their category-wise all India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced.

The online registration process for JEE Advanced will begin from May 1, 2020, and will end on May 6, 2020. The JEE advanced 2020 will be conducted on May 17.

