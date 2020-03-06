e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / IIT JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure released at jeeadv.ac.in, check details here

IIT JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure released at jeeadv.ac.in, check details here

The online registration for the JEE Advanced will commence from May 1, 2020, and will close on May 6, 2020. The last date for the payment of the application fee is May 7, 2020.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:35 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 information bulletin. (Screengrab)
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 information bulletin. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Friday released the information brochure for JEE Advanced 2020 on its official website. Candidates interested in the examination can check the brochure online at jeeadv.ac.in.

The online registration for the JEE Advanced will commence from May 1, 2020, and will close on May 6, 2020. The last date for the payment of the application fee is May 7, 2020.

IIT will release the admit card for the JEE Advanced 2020 on May 12, 2020, on its official website. It will be available to download until May 17, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must fulfill one of the following two criteria in order to be eligible for admission at IIT:

•Candidates must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class XII (or an equivalent) Board examination. The aggregate marks for SC, ST and PwD candidates should be at least 65%. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are required as compulsory subjects in Class XII (or equivalent) Board examination in 2019 or 2020.

•Candidates must be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class XII (or equivalent) board examination in 2019 or 2020 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Age limit:

The candidate must have been born on or after October 1, 1995. In the case of SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1990.

JEE Advanced 2020 Information brochure: 

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Was a political conspiracy’: Nitin Gadkari on timing of Delhi riots
‘Was a political conspiracy’: Nitin Gadkari on timing of Delhi riots
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News