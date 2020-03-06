IIT JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure released at jeeadv.ac.in, check details here

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:35 IST

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Friday released the information brochure for JEE Advanced 2020 on its official website. Candidates interested in the examination can check the brochure online at jeeadv.ac.in.

The online registration for the JEE Advanced will commence from May 1, 2020, and will close on May 6, 2020. The last date for the payment of the application fee is May 7, 2020.

IIT will release the admit card for the JEE Advanced 2020 on May 12, 2020, on its official website. It will be available to download until May 17, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must fulfill one of the following two criteria in order to be eligible for admission at IIT:

•Candidates must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class XII (or an equivalent) Board examination. The aggregate marks for SC, ST and PwD candidates should be at least 65%. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are required as compulsory subjects in Class XII (or equivalent) Board examination in 2019 or 2020.

•Candidates must be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class XII (or equivalent) board examination in 2019 or 2020 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Age limit:

The candidate must have been born on or after October 1, 1995. In the case of SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1990.

JEE Advanced 2020 Information brochure: