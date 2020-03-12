e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main April 2020 registration closing today, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main April 2020 registration closing today, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2020 registration for April exam is closing today. Apply now at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here are the details and direct link to apply.

education Updated: Mar 12, 2020 09:00 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main 2020 registration
JEE Main 2020 registration(NTA JEE)
         

NTA JEE Main 2020: Today is the last date to register for NTA JEE Main 2020 April examination.Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam should do it now before the registration window closes. The online registration process had begun on February 7. Candidates can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the deadline to register for JEE Main was March 6 which was then extended till March 12. The JEE Main April exam 2020 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 5,7,9,11. The results will be declared on April 30.

Direct link to register for JEE Main April 2020 exam

There is a separate registration window for those candidates who had also appeared for JEE Main January examination. Such candidates will have to login using their previous login credentials. They do not have to register afresh.

NTA conducts the JEE exams for admission to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

Meanwhile the information brochure for JEE advanced exam has also been released at jeeadv.ac.in.Its online registration process will begin from May 1, 2020, and will close on May 6, 2020. The last date for the payment of the application fee is May 7, 2020. Its admit card will be released on Nay 12.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main exam will have to appear for the JEE Advanced exam for the final selection.

