JEE Main April 2020 exam: How to improve score in second attempt

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:27 IST

JEE Main Exam is conducted twice a year for admission to various National Institute of Technologies and other reputed engineering colleges across India. JEE Main exam is also a gateway to appear for JEE Advanced Exam, the entrance tests for the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs).

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting JEE Main April 2020 exam on April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11. Candidates interested in pursuing BE/BTech, BArch and BPlanning can appear for the JEE Main Examination.

The first JEE Main exam of the year was conducted in January. Candidates are allowed to appear for both the exams in a year. The rank of aspirants who write the test twice will be decided on the basis of the better of the two scores.

The online registration for JEE Main April 2020 exam has already begun and those willing to appear for the test can visit the official website of the exam - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process will close on March 7.

Students, who could not manage to score good in JEE Main January 2020 exam, have another chance to improve their marks and get into the college of their choice. As JEE Main April Exam is just a few months away, here are some of the tips that might prove helpful during preparation.

Analyse past mistakes: Those who appeared for JEE Main exam in January must analyse where things went wrong. Work on your weak areas.

Cover all topics: Read the topics which could not be covered last time. It will help you attempt more questions in the examination, thus increasing the chances of improving your score.

Previous years’ questions: Solve previous year’s question papers as you will get to know which questions have been frequently asked repeatedly.Do not ignore the questions which you find difficult during preparation.

Speed and accuracy: Candidates should also work on their speed and accuracy to score good marks in JEE Main examination. While practising previous years’ questions, you should set a timer.