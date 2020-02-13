How to prepare for JEE main April exam, important chapters and expert tips here

After attempting the Phase 1 of the JEE Main exam, the real time experience would have helped the aspirants to analyze their shortfalls and to work on strengthening their preparation for the second attempt.

As per the NTA’s decision to conduct the JEE Main exam in two phases and taking the better of the two percentiles to decide the ranking to qualify for JEE Advanced, many aspirants find this a blessing to improve their scores in the second phase.

After the results of the JEE Main first session, aspirants eyeing for the IIT’s would have had a better glimpse of the nature of the exam.

Though few students have scored 100 percentiles in first phase, many others may want to better their scores in the upcoming exam in April 2020. With another chance, the serious aspirants need to focus on the weak areas from the first session and work on them to avoid making same or new mistakes.

The reaction from the students after the exam showed that some found it to be tougher and lengthier, others found the overall difficulty levels at par with the previous year Main exam. With a change in pattern from last year all the three sections i.e. Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics had 20 Multiple Choice Questions and 5 Numerical based questions. Students must practice such questions in different way since no guess will work.

The syllabus of class 11th & 12th contributes about 45% and 55% to JEE Main respectively. When you are preparing all chapters of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, stress should be given to important chapters described below under respective subject.

With only 6 to 7 weeks’ time left, the strategy for each subject with almost equal time devoted to each, should be revision, practising important questions and testing through online mock test papers.

This time should generally be made use of in consolidating one’s preparation, focusing on problem solving and overcoming the weaker areas in preparation. The time must be wisely utilized to perfect the ability to solve problems with a deep perception of concept involved, improving the time needed to solve the given problem, identifying the weak spots and correcting them.

Everyday planning will help to manage and schedule the time to optimum utilization.

Practice, Practice and Practice makes this subject easy and scoring. Short flagged notes, Concepts and formulas at a glance are helpful.

Keep your concepts clear

Plan day wise and follow the schedule.

Important chapters for physics are Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves & Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics.

Practising quality problems is the key to success in this subject. If concepts are clear, then this subject becomes even more interesting.

Mechanics is one topic of Physics that is considered less scoring by most experts. However, this is also the topic that forms the major portion of the exam in terms of marks.

So, this topic cannot be neglected. One must also try to concentrate on other scoring topics to ensure a better performance, for example Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, etc. Kinematics and Particle dynamics are very important topics of Mechanics that make regular appearance in the JEEM

Revise your Chemistry with well-designed and executed plan of each day.

Organic, Inorganic and Physical all three have almost same share in JEEM paper.

•Organic Chemistry- Focus on various name reactions which you have studied across XI and XII and their mechanisms.

•Inorganic Chemistry- Focus areas should be chapters like chemical bonding, p-block elements, Coordination Chemistry and Qualitative Analysis. Try to remember things so that you can retain it till the test.

Chemistry has a vast syllabus and should be prepared smartly as there is a lot of learning to do. Also, it is the least time taking when compared to the other two subjects. Here are some valuable tips for JEE Main chemistry:

1.Equilibrium: Consisting of both ionic and chemical equilibrium, it is an important portion of physical chemistry and is asked in a majority in the paper.

2.Aldehydes, ketones and acid: Mostly this section of organic chemistry is asked in the form of named reactions.

3.Coordination compounds: It is an easy and conceptual chapter and is very important and fetches easy marks too.

4.Heat and thermodynamics: This chapter is present in physics and chemistry syllabus both and the difference is of only a few rules so doing this one will help both ways.

5.Biomolecules and polymers: This is the most boring part of chemistry and is skipped by a lot of aspirants. But this is just rote learning and if done properly can fetch lots of quick marks.

6.Chemical bonding: It is a conceptual portion of inorganic chemistry and is always asked in a good number.

Quick Revision - Now that your entire revision is complete, it is time for quick revision of the notes you made in past and to take mock test daily along with doing its detailed analysis in last one to two weeks

JEE Main is all about speed and accuracy. Practice a lot of mock tests and you will surely excel. Don’t skip out any of the above topics!

(The author is Director Fiitjee Group )